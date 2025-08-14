Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Randeep Malik nabbed by FBI in US Randeep Malik alias Randeep Singh, allegedly carried out contract killings at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

New Delhi:

Randeep Malik, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the US by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, sources said.

The FBI has arrested gangster Randeep Singh, also known as Randeep Malik, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, in the United States. He was allegedly orchestrating killings in India on Bishnoi’s instructions while based abroad.

Malik is wanted in the Delhi Nadir Shah murder case, in which he is accused of supplying weapons from overseas that were used in the crime. He is also accused of plotting blasts outside clubs in Gurugram and Chandigarh.

According to reports, Randeep Singh is currently being held at the Jackson Parish Correctional Center in the US. The FBI has shared details of his arrest with Indian agencies.