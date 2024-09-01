Law Minister, with CJI on stage, calls for breaking 'taarikh pe taarikh' perception on justice delivery system

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday (September 1) called for collective efforts to break the perception of the Indian judiciary system that it suffers from the “taarikh pe taarikh culture” and also asserted such efforts will strengthen the trust factor among citizens. The Minister also proposed a critical analysis of 'aging of pending litigation'.

His remarks came while addressing the valedictory session of national conference of district judiciary in the national capital in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Meghwal said aging analyses and clubbing of similar cases can help reduce pendency in the courts and lauded some of the high courts for putting such a system in place. He said his ministry has proposed a target of "justice for all".

The programme proposes affordable, speedy and technology-enabled citizen-centric justice at doorstep for the people.

"It is the collective responsibility of all those present at the programme to break the common perception that the justice delivery system has a taarikh pe taarikh culture," he said.

Meghwal also called for creating an ecosystem where the last person in the queue feels he is getting justice. He said such efforts will further strengthen the "trust factor" in the judicial system.

