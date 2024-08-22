CJI Chandrachud once slept on hospital floor when his relative was admitted, read his touching story

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said how would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the matter of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and urged the protesting doctors to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said how would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work.

During the hearing of the matter, CJI Chandrachud shared one of his stories and said that he had once slept on the floor of a public hospital when one of his relatives was not well and was admitted to the hospital.

He shared his story while urging the protesting doctors to return to work. The Supreme Court bench said let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action.

The top court bench said if there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.