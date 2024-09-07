Land for job scam case: Delhi court defers order on summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi and other accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav

Land for job money laundering case: A Delhi court on Saturday deferred order on summons to former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and other accused persons in the land for job money laundering case. The matter has been listed for September 13, for orders.

On August 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi and nine others. The ED submitted that the accused Lallan Chaudhary's wife confirmed the death and it also submitted the post-mortem report. He expired in July 2024. However, the death certificate is not submitted as it has not yet been issued by the panchayat. ED said that it will file the death certificate as and when it is issued. A total of 3 accused expired.

Earlier on August 24, a Delhi court adjourned its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, and nine others in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had deferred to September 7 the order on the prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet), saying some clarifications were required.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its cases based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, the court directed the federal agency to file the death certificate of a co-accused, Lallan Chaudhary.

"A perusal of the supplementary complaint reveals that proposed additional accused no. 10 (Lallan Chaudhary) is learnt to have expired. Yet, no death certificate has been filed and only a report from the police authorities regarding the purported demise of Lallan Chaudhary has been filed," the court said.

"Since the matter is at the stage of considering the summoning of additional accused persons, the ED is directed to file the death certificate of accused No. 10 (Lallan Chaudhary) by the next date," it added.

(With agencies inputs)

