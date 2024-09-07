'Arvind Kejriwal won't bow down before PM Modi,' roars Delhi CM's wife, calls herself 'Haryana ki bahu'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunita Kejriwal

Reiterating that Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wife of Delhi Chief Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of political vendetta. Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday addressed the public in a 'Townhall' organised in Bhiwani as part of the Haryana Assembly election campaign.

Addressing herself daughter-in-law and daughter of Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said, "I want to make it clear that Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down before PM Modi. BJP puts its opponents in jail and is only greedy for power. It knows how to break parties."

Sunita Kejriwal said, "I am getting a lot of strength seeing all of you. It has been 10 years of BJP government in Haryana, I want to ask you people, has your children's education improved in the last 10 years? Have the government schools improved? Is there any good government hospital in your area? Where good treatment is provided and medicines are available for free?'

Sunita Kejriwal said, "Do you get electricity 24 hours a day in your house? Or is it free? Nothing like this happens. There is a shortage of electricity, gas and water in every area. I want to tell you that all these works are happening in Delhi and Punjab. There is Aam Aadmi Party government in both these states. Government schools have become good and excellent. The future of children is becoming good there. Government hospitals have become excellent, where treatment is being done well. Mohalla clinics are being built at various places. You will get free and good treatment in Mohalla Clinic.'

She added, "Bus travel is free for women. There are arrangements for pilgrimage for the elderly. Now there is a plan to give thousands of rupees to every woman every month. Your house will save about Rs 3 to 4 thousand every month. This is happening in Delhi and Punjab. You know that Arvind Kejriwal is the son of Haryana. Because of his works, Haryana's name is being glorified all over the world. No one had even dreamt that this boy from Haryana would become the CM of Delhi. Arvind was born on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. God wants to do something special through Arvind."