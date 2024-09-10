Land for job scam case: Delhi court allows RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to travel to Dubai with family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Land for job scam case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted permission to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to travel to Dubai with his family from September 18 to October 8. As a condition, the court has directed him to deposit an FDR (Fixed Deposit Receipt) of Rs 25 lakhs.

Additionally, the court has also asked Yadav to provide details of his foreign travel plans and the mobile number he will use during the trip.

Yadav, who is an accused in the Land for Job case and is currently out on bail, had surrendered his passport as part of his bail conditions. Therefore, in order to travel abroad, he needed to seek permission from the court to release his passport.

What is the case?

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways in return for land they transferred to the family members of Prasad, the then railway minister, and a linked company named AK Infosystems Private Limited.

Katyal was the director of this company when it acquired land from candidates "on behalf" of Lalu Prasad, the ED had earlier claimed in a statement.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav were granted bail by a trial court in October after the CBI filed a chargesheet against them in this case.

According to the CBI, no advertisement or public notice was issued for the appointment, but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur. As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the CBI alleged.

