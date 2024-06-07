Land-for-job case: CBI files conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, 77 others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD chief and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a conclusive charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other implicated individuals in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. This charge sheet encompasses 78 accused persons, which includes 38 candidates along with several other individuals. Moreover, the CBI has informed the court that it is still awaiting the sanction from the competent authority.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne has listed the matter on July 6 for consideration on the charge sheet. On May 29, directed CBI to file its conclusive Charge sheet/Charge sheet in land for job case. The court had also expressed its displeasure over the non-filing of a conclusive charge sheet despite giving time.

Second chargesheet against 17 accused

On October 4, 2023, the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others concerning a fresh Chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job Scam case. According to the CBI, the 2nd chargesheet is against 17 accused including the then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), two CPOs of WCR, private persons, a private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam

Accusation against Lalu and family

Among the accused are former Union Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, who are alleged to have been involved in the scam. The primary accusation from the CBI is that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as the Union Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009, accepted "financial advantages" by way of land property transfers in the names of his family members and others. These transfers were purportedly in exchange for appointing "substitutes" to Group "D" positions across various zones of the Indian Railways.

It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi Court pulls up CBI for delay in filing 'conclusive' charge sheet in Railways land-for-job case