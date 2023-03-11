Land for job scam: 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, Rs 1 cr, USD 1900 recovered during ED searches

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrives at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti to question her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 24 locations across Delhi, NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in connection to the land for job case on Saturday where recovered cash worth Rs 1 crore, foreign currency including USD 1900, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery. Other than this, several other incriminating documents including various property documents, sale deeds among others held in the names of family members indicated illegal accretion of huge land bank and electronic devices.

Searches resulted in detection of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 600 Crore approximately at this point of time which is in the form of immovable properties of Rs 350 Crore and transactions of Rs 250 Crore routed through various benamidaars. PMLA investigation conducted so far has revealed that several pieces of land at prominent locations in Patna and other areas were illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Mantri, Lalu Prasad Yadav in lieu of jobs provided in Railways. The current market value of these land parcels is more than Rs 200 Crore. In this regard, several benamidars, shell entities and beneficial owners for these lands have been identified.

ED investigation found that 4 parcels of lands acquired by the family of Lalu Yadav in just Rs 7.5 Lakh from poor Group-D applicants were sold to Syed Abu Dojana by Ex-RJD MLA by Rabri Devi with huge gains at Rs 3.5 Crore in a collusive deal. The investigation also revealed that a major portion of the amount thus received, was transferred to the account of Tejashwi Yadav. Investigations revealed that in the similar fashion, lands were taken from several poor parents and candidates in lieu of Group D jobs in the Railways. It has been revealed during the investigation that in many Railways Zones, more than 50% of recruited candidates were from Lalu Yadav families’ constituencies. Further investigation in this regard is ongoing.

The investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Lalu Yadav’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate at various places. While carrying out the searches, all legal formalities were fully observed and due courtesy was extended to the women, children and the senior citizens present at the search premises.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

