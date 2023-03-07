Land for jobs case: CBI likely to question Lalu Prasad today; Rabri Devi grilled for 4 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad Yadav

The CBI may question former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with further probe in the land-for-jobs scam case on Tuesday. Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was grilled for the same at her Patna residence for four hours.

Lalu Prasad will be questioned on Tuesday at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet in the case. The special court summoned the accused, including Prasad and his family members and others on March 15.

The agency has kept the probe open into the alleged scam and the new round of questioning of Yadav family members is in connection with "further investigation" in the case, they said.

The team might also seek some additional documents from the family of Lalu Prasad related to the case of alleged land transfer to them in exchange for appointments in Group D posts in railways during 2004-2009.

The CBI has alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

