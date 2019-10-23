Land Acquisition case: Justice Mishra not to recuse from hearing matter

Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Justice Arun Mishra will not recuse from hearing a Constitution bench matter challenging provisions of the Land Acquisition Act.

New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 11:20 IST
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Mishra pronounced the order and said, "I am not recusing from hearing this matter".

Various farmers association and individuals have raised objection to Justice Mishra hearing the matter on the grounds that he has already expressed his mind in the judgment pronounced by the apex court in February last year.

The other members of the Constitution bench include Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat.

The Constitution bench asked parties in the matter to suggest legal questions which would be adjudicated upon by the court. 

