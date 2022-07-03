Sunday, July 03, 2022
     
Lalu Yadav suffers fracture in right shoulder after falling from stairs at Rabri's residence in Patna

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2022 21:13 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Image Source : PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Highlights

  • RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fell from stairs at wife Rabri Devi's residence in Patna
  • He suffered back and shoulder injuries as fell while coming down from stairs
  • MRI scan showed he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday suffered shoulder and back injuries after he slipped from a ladder at his wife Rabri Devi's residence in Patna.

According to reports, Lalu Yadav, who was staying at his wife Rabri Devi's residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna, broke his right shoulder after he slipped from a ladder.

He suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

While coming down from the stairs, Lalu Yadav couldn't maintain balance and fell down injuring his right shoulder and back.

He went through an MRI scan that showed he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

