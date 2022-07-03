Lalu Yadav suffers fracture in right shoulder after falling from stairs at Rabri's residence in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Highlights RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fell from stairs at wife Rabri Devi's residence in Patna

He suffered back and shoulder injuries as fell while coming down from stairs

MRI scan showed he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday suffered shoulder and back injuries after he slipped from a ladder at his wife Rabri Devi's residence in Patna.

According to reports, Lalu Yadav, who was staying at his wife Rabri Devi's residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna, broke his right shoulder after he slipped from a ladder.

He suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

While coming down from the stairs, Lalu Yadav couldn't maintain balance and fell down injuring his right shoulder and back.

He went through an MRI scan that showed he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

Latest India News