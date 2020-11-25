Lalu Yadav trying to topple Nitish Kumar govt: Sushil Modi

Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacts with then Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi as RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav looks on. (FILE)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to topple the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar by trying to poach the NDA MLAs. In a tweet shared on Tuesday evening, Sushil claimed that Lalu was having access to mobile despite serving sentences in the multi-crore fodder scam.

Lalu is currently serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. He was initially lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail. He was moved to the RIMS hospital in Ranchi on medical grounds. For the last few months, he has been putting up at the bungalow allotted to the Director of RIMS, which is seen as a favour extended to the ageing and ailing leader by the Hemant Soren government in which the RJD is a partner.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs and promising ministerial berths," the former deputy CM tweeted.

"When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do (sic) these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," he added.

Sushil Kumar said that he knows Lalu since the 1970s when both were student leaders at the Patna University.

The NDA retained the power in the just-concluded Assembly election by winning 125 seats, one three more than the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly.

The RJD-led grand alliance secured 110 seats. The party has been out of power for 15 years, barring a period of 19 months between 2015 and 2017 when Lalu and Nitish had joined the ranks.

