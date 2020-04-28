Another patient of doctor treating Lalu Prasad Yadav tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : PTI Patient of medical staff treating Lalu Prasad Yadav tests COVID-19 positive

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav faces a threat of coronavirus after a patient admitted next to his paying ward in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ranchi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The patient who has tested positive was under the treatment of RJD leader's treating doctor Dr. Umesh Prasad for the past 3 weeks. Dr. Umesh Prasad has been treating RJD leader Lalu for the past 2 years ever since he has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the administration, the doctor and his team would be sent to quarantine. "Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in paying ward. Since the patient was in medicine department for 3 weeks, all doctors and other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad and his unit will be sent to quarantine." RIMS administration said.

The Supreme Court had passed a decision that those prisoners with less than 7 years of jail sentence should be released on parole. Lalu Yadav has been sentenced for more than 7 years which disqualified him from being granted parole. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently expressed concern about Lalu Yadav's health and the Jharkhand cabinet has sent the proposal to release Lalu Yadav on parole for legal advice to the Advocate General of Jharkhand.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jharkhand has reported a total of 83 new cases of coronavirus. While 13 people have been cured so far, two patients have died.

