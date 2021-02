Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad is currently admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi undergoing treatment for multiple ailments.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad will remain in jail as the Jharkhand High Court rejected his bail plea in the Dumka treasury case on Friday.

The high court has asked Lalu to file a fresh petition after two months.

This is a developing story.

Latest India News