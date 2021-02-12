Tej Pratap Yadav sends 50,000 'Azadi Patra' to President requesting early release of Lalu Prasad

Image Source : ANI Tej Pratap sends 50,000 'Azadi Patra' to President seeking release of Lalu

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has sent 50,000 postcards to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to order the release his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on humanitarian grounds. Tej Pratap is Lalu's elder son.

Calling the letter 'Azadi Patra', Tej Pratap said that the campaign will continue until his father is released from jail. "We are collecting these letters written by followers of Lalu Ji from Bihar and India. This campaign will continue until he is released. I will request President to give time to meet me," he told reporters in Patna.

"I am appealing to all to write the letter and submit it to us and we will send to the President of India," he added.

Lalu is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. He was shifted here from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi last month on the advice of the state medical board.

Lalu is currently serving a 14-year jail term since December 2017 after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases.

