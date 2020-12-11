Lalu Yadav to remain in jail as Jharkhand HC defers hearing on RJD chief's bail plea

Image Source : INDIA TV Lalu Yadav to remain jail as Jharkhand HC defers hearing on RJD chief's bail plea

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred hearing on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in the Dumka Treasury excess withdrawal case, related to the fodder scam, for six weeks.

The RJD leader is currently in judicial custody in the Dumka Treasury case. He has secured bail in other cases related to the scam. Earlier in October, Lalu was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case. He, however, remained in jail since the Dumka Treasury case was still pending.

Last week, the Jharkhand High Court had sought a report from the Jharkhand government on who ordered the transfer of Lalu to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward in August and shifting him back there recently. The single bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh directed the state government to file the report by December 18. In Jharkhand, the RJD is part of the JMM-led ruling coalition which also has the Congress.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan, also asked the state government to submit its reply on alleged violation of jail Lalu.

READ MORE: Phone call row: Lalu shifted from hospital director's bungalow to paying ward

Lalu, who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

The former Bihar chief minister was transferred from the paying ward of the RIMS to its directors residence, known as Kelly Bungalow, in August to protect him from exposure to coronavirus. However, he was brought back to the paying ward on November 26, following an allegation that the RJD boss, violating jail manuals, called up a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post.

The single bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh sought to know from the government the process of appointing 'sevadar' (helper) for Prasad in the hospital.

During the hearing of a case involving Prasad's alleged misuse of facilities at RIMS, the state's Additional Advocate General Ashutosh Anand submitted that there is a standard procedure (SOP) for the inmates in judicial custody, under which their security is arranged and meeting visitors is decided.

Facing a number of questions from the bench on the matter, the additional advocate general sought time to file a detailed report. The court then asked the government to file it by December 18.

READ MORE: Lalu Yadav booked for 'offering ministerial berth' to BJP MLA Lalan Paswan on call

Meanwhile, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan, heard a batch of PILs alleging that Prasad violated the jail manual and seeking an order for sending him back to the Birsa Munda Jail from the RIMS.

Prasad, who also served as the Railway minister in the UPA-I government, has been behind bars since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

With PTI Inputs

Latest India News