Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to emergency department of AIIMS-Delhi

Rashtriya Janta Dal President Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences emergency ward on Friday evening after complaining of fever and drowsiness.

An AIIMS doctor said that the veteran politician is down with fever and drowsiness, but his condition doesn't look serious as of now. Sources said that he has tested negative for dengue, malaria, and typhoid, but has been kept under the doctors' close observation.

The ailing RJD chief is currently out on bail.

The 73-year-old former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister took everyone by surprise when he drove his jeep for a short distance in Patna on Wednesday morning, and shared the video on social media.

