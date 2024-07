Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his Delhi residence, in New Delhi.

BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after his health deteriorated. The senior saffron party leader was shifted to emergency at Apollo Hospital situated at Mathura Road.

Advani is under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri. His condition is said to be stable, Apollo Hospital said in a statement.

Reported by Anamika