BJP posts video of Rahul Gandhi 'instigating' opposition MPs to disrupt PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha | Watch

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimands Rahul Gandhi for instigating Opposition members to enter the well of the House during PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) in Lok Sabha to go into the well of the House during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech when he was replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address on Tuesday.

The BJP took to social media platform X and shared a video showing the Lok Sabha Speaker reprimanding Rahul Gandhi for ordering MPs to go into the well of the House.

Earlier in a post on X shared by Amit Malviya, the saffron party IT cell chief said, "Isn’t it such an irony that Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi, who now also doubles up as the LoP, couldn’t rebut even one point made by the Prime Minister… whether it was on NEET, Agniveer, jobs or economy, or for that matter any other issue. It must be a first that India has such a dimwit as LoP, whose only agenda is to disrupt the House."

"This is the power of a third-term Prime Minister. What he says is with the explicit mandate of the people and remains unchallenged," he said.

"What 'Balak Buddhi' (PM Modi had referred to Rahul as one who has a childish mindset) Rahul Gandhi did yesterday is neither surprising nor new. His mother Sonia Gandhi would do the same to heckle Prime Minister... but Mr Modi is no Vajpayee and Rahul isn't Sonia either," Malviya said.

"Third time fail Rahul Gandhi has reduced himself to a caricature," he added.

