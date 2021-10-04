Lakhimpur Violence: Priyanka Gandhi responds to police detention; picks up broom | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lakhimpur Violence: Priyanka Gandhi responds to police detention; picks up broom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen sweeping the floor with a broom, at the place where she was detained by the Police. Following the Lakhimpur violence incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was en route to the Uttar Pradesh district was detained from Hargaon on Monday, claimed the party's youth wing national president Srinivas BV. She is currently presiding at a guest house in Sitapur.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also stepped forward in Priyanka's support. "Priyanka, I know you won't hold back - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country's Annadata win", he tweeted.

Following several instances of being stopped on her way to Lakhimpur, Priyanka Gandhi had lashed out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and said, "I'm not committing any crime by deciding to meet victim's kin...Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant...?"

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicized," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya had told reporters.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained en route to Lakhimpur Kheri

Latest India News