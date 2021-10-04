Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FIR lodged against Union Minister's son, several others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy in Lakhimpur Kheri

An FIR has been lodged against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several others by the Tikunia police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the violence that erupted on Sunday during a farmers' protest.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said that FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of state for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. He said as a copy of FIR was not available yet, details of the sections on which it was registered were not known.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who is camping in Lakhimpur, said that two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter.

"Detailed information is not available yet as the internet is not working," he said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

Farmer leaders had claimed that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit. However, Ajay Mishra said he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photo and video evidence to prove it.

