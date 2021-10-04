Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police from going to Lakhimpur Kheri; detained in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Akhilesh Yadav detained in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was on Monday detained by police in Lucknow. Akhilesh was taken into custody as he sat on a dharna outside his residence here after being stopped by the police from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. Akhilesh wanted to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of victims of violence.

In the morning, heavy police deployment was put in place outside the Samajwadi Party chief's house to prevent him from travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri. Akhilesh, however, was stopped as soon as he came out of his residence. He then sat on dharna with Samajwadi Party supporters.

"Atrocities on farmers have exceeded what all happened during the British Rule. MoS home had openly threatened to protest farmers. It is worse than what Hitler did," Akhilesh told reporters. He also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Sunday violence reached 8 and the Uttar Police has filed an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence.

On Sunday, Akhilesh had demanded Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi’s resignation over the clashes.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav wrote that running over farmers who were peacefully protesting the farm law (three new central farm laws) by the son of a Union minister of state was inhuman and cruel.

“UP will not tolerate atrocities by arrogant BJP members...and if this state of affairs continues then in UP, BJP members will not be able to travel in vehicles or get out of them,” he added in the tweet.

The state government has barred political leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

