Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Bureaucrat breaks down as she speaks to mother of injured child | WATCH

Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Ten people were killed and 41 others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini-truck here on Wednesday. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob who had paid a visit to the hospital, where injured children where injured were admitted, broke down as she interacted with a mother at a hospital and sees condition of her injured child.

In the video, which has gone viral, a teary-eyed Jacob enquires about the health of a child injured in the accident while directing officials to ensure his treatment.

The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) said 12 of the injured are critical and have been sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow while 29 are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The accident took place on the Aira bridge on the National Highway 730, around 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, DSP Pritam Pal Singh said.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

Eight of the dead were identified as Saraswati Prasad Verma (94) of Lucknow, Kaushal Kishore (58), Azimun (55), Sagir (45), Surendra Kumar Chaurasiya (35), Jitendra (25), Munnu Mishra (16) and Arya Nigam (8), all residents of Dhaurahra tehsil.

The identity of the remaining two is yet to be disclosed by officials. Man Singh (42) a resident of Laharpur town in Sitapur district said he is lucky to have survived the tragic accident with minor injuries.

Singh said around 7.30 am the speeding truck came from the opposition direction and the bus driver attempted to prevent the collision and took a sharp turn. However, the truck driver also turned his vehicle in the same direction due to which the accident took place, he said.

