Ladakh protest: Four killed, several injured as violent clashes grip Leh; prohibitory orders imposed Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday ended his 15-day hunger strike amid massive unrest in Leh. He urged his supporters to stop violence, asserting that this would hamper their efforts.

Leh:

As many as four persons were killed during violent protests in Leh amid a massive stir triggered by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing, PTI reported. The unrest broke out after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10 seeking statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

Over 30 persons were injured in intense clashes. As per the protestors, the four persons were killed in police firing.

Prohibitory orders imposed across Leh

In view of the escalating situation, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), effectively banning the assembly of five or more people, to prevent further unrest.

"As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex parte.Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 223 of BNS," PTI quoted the orders by Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk.

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday ended his 15-day hunger strike amid massive unrest in Leh. He urged his supporters to stop violence, asserting that this would hamper their efforts.

“Thousands of young people came out. Some people think they were our supporters. The entire Leh is our supporter. But this was a Gen Z revolution. They have been unemployed for the last 5 years... They are being excluded from jobs... I've always said that this is the recipe for social unrest: keeping young people unemployed and snatching away their democratic rights. There's no democratic platform here today. The Sixth Schedule, which was announced and promised, hasn't been heeded... However, as of now, I appeal to the young generation of Ladakh, not to follow this path of violence because it thwarts my five years of efforts,” he said.

Wangchuk also asked the protesters to engage with the government and resolve all the pending issues peacefully. He also urged the government to listen to their demands.

“I request the young generation to approach the government through peace. I want the government to listen to the message of peace. When they ignore peaceful protests and marches, such situations arise. I would urge the government to be sensitive about Ladakh and urge the younger generation to follow the path of peace. This (violence) path is not my path. It is a result of their anger. But this is not the time to vent their anger. It is time to have a calm, cool conversation with the government,” he added.

Ladakh LG condemns violence

Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta has condemned the violence and appealed for peace and unity in the strife-hit region. He also expressed anguish over the loss of lives.

“I appeal to religious communities and political parties to identify those who are creating ruckus and stop them. We should all join hands to make Ladakh peaceful. I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. A curfew has been imposed for some time,” he said in a video message.

Ladakh festival cancelled

The four-day annual Ladakh Festival, which began on Sunday, was cancelled on its final day, Wednesday, due to violent clashes. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was expected to attend the festival’s closing ceremony.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.