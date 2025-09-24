Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike amid violence in Ladakh: 'I don't want more trouble' Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike amid violence in Ladakh

New Delhi:

Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday ended his 15-day hunger strike amid violence in Ladakh. He was staging the protest over statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule. The movement, however, took a violent turn when people in large numbers took to streets in Leh and resorted to arson and vandalism. Thick plumes of smoke and flames shrouded the sky.

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening. Several youths hurled stones at the headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council.

Prohibitory orders imposed across Leh

In response to the escalating situation, the local administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), effectively banning the assembly of five or more people to prevent further unrest.

"As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex parte.Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 223 of BNS," PTI quoted the orders by Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk.

Wangchuk appeals supporters to stop violence

Wangchuk, however, urged his supporters to stop violence, asserting that it would harm their purpose.

"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation.We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” he said.

Earlier, Wangchuk posted a video message on X to make an appeal to his followers.

“VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” he posted.

What is the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution?

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution is designed to protect the tribal communities in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam. It provides special rules for governance, including the roles and powers of the President and the Governor. It also defines the types of local governing bodies, sets up alternative judicial systems, and grants financial authority through autonomous councils.