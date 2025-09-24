Protest erupts in Leh as students back Sonam Wangchuk, demand statehood for Ladakh | VIDEO Amid the chaos, a CRPF vehicle was set on fire which forced security forces to tighten deployment across the area. The protestors, many of them young students, shouted slogans demanding full statehood for Ladakh.

A massive protest broke out in Leh on Wednesday as students took to the streets in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's demand for full statehood to Ladakh. The visuals of the protest also showed students raising slogans against the central government. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly escalated when protesters clashed with police and paramilitary forces. Amid the chaos, a CRPF vehicle was set on fire which forced security forces to tighten deployment across the area. The protestors, many of them young students, shouted slogans demanding full statehood for Ladakh.

Wangchuk's fast sparks youth-led protests

Notably, Wangchuk has been on a prolonged fast demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. His appeal has gained widespread traction, especially among the youth, who accuse the Centre of failing to take concrete steps on the issue. As police tried to contain the agitation in Leh, the situation grew more volatile, with students raising slogans and intensifying their protests.

BJP office set on fire

The demonstrators also set the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on fire amid clashes with the police during the protest. On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two parts following the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir became a separate Union Territory, while Leh and Kargil were combined to form the Union Territory of Ladakh. It is this region of Ladakh for which there is now a demand for full statehood.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is an engineer, innovator and social activist. He is widely respected in Ladakh for his work in education and environmental initiatives. He is the founder of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) -- a movement that works to improve education in rural areas of Ladakh. He is also vocal and active on various social and environmental issues. Inspired by Wangchuk, a Bollywood film was made in which Aamir Khan's character, Ranchoddas "Rancho" Shamaldas Chanchad (Funsukh Wangdu) in 3 Idiots, was partially based on him. Sonam Wangchuk has also been honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his contributions.

