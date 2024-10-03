Sonam Wangchuk released from detention, ends fast after Delhi march

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken by police personnel after he along with other Ladakhis, was brought to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several Ladakhis were released from police custody on Wednesday after a peaceful protest in Delhi. Before ending the fast, the group paid tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Rajghat. Wangchuck confirmed that a memorandum has been submitted to the government seeking constitutional protection for the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. They have been assured of a meeting with the top leadership soon.

Demands for protection and sovereignty in Ladakh

Wangchuk stressed the need for the local government to preserve Ladakh’s environment. "Communities in the Himalayas should be empowered because they understand better how to protect them," he said. The party is pushing for a democratic process in Ladakh, including security under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They are waiting for a meeting with Prime Minister Modi or other top leaders.

"We have given a memorandum to the government to protect Ladakh under such constitutional provisions so that its ecology can be preserved, in this case, it is the Sixth Schedule, which gives locals the right to govern and manage the resources," Wangchuk told media after visiting Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

"Locals should be empowered in the Himalayas because they can best preserve it," he said.

"In the coming days, we will meet the prime minister, president or home minister, this is the assurance we have been given by the home ministry," he said.

Delhi Chalo Padyatra stop and protest

Wangchuck was leading a month-long "Delhi Chalo Padayatra" from Leh, where 170 protesters were advocating Ladakh statehood and security under the Sixth Plan. The march stopped at Delhi Singhu border on Monday night. They began their hunger strike in prison.

Assurance of future discussion

Wangchuck was assured that talks with representatives of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance would be resumed after 15 days. The party is demanding statehood of Ladakh, speedy recruitment of personnel, the National Service Commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. Police sources suggest that Wangchuk may remain in Delhi for further meetings with the government.

