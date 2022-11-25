Lachit Barphukan birth anniversary: PM Modi says India rectifying past mistakes, celebrating unsung heroes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan

Lachit Barphukan's birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan on Friday in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that India was making amends for its past errors by commemorating its rich heritage and honouring its unsung heroes who were forgotten in the history books that were written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

The Prime Minister went on to say that India's history was not just confined to slavery but also its warriors.

“India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery. Unfortunately, even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught," he added.

Taking a veiled dig at the Congress party, PM Modi asserted that there was a need to change the agenda of slavery after independence, but it did not happen.

History of some brave heroes of India was intentionally suppressed: PM Modi

He also contended that brave sons and daughters battled tyrants in every region of the nation, but that their history was purposefully forgotten.

“Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride,” he said.

The PM also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative.

“Lachit Barphukan’s life inspires us to rise above the dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country,” Modi said.

Who was Lachit Barphukan?

Barphukan was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

The heroic fight of Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of India.

The week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan began last Friday in Guwahati with various uniformed men and women participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces.

The last leg of the celebrations is taken to the national capital- Vigyaan Bhawan- from November 23 to 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Maniram Dewan: Assam's first tea planter, freedom fighter, martyr

Latest India News