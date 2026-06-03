Kuwait airspace shutdown disrupts flights: Air India Express services hit, Kochi-Bahrain flight cancelled

Kochi:

Air travel between India and the Gulf region faced disruptions on Wednesday after Kuwait closed its airspace following an attack on Kuwait International Airport. An Air India Express flight operating from Kozhikode to Kuwait was forced to turn back and return to its point of origin after remaining airborne for more than two hours. The airline confirmed the development in an official statement, saying, "As a result of the closure of Kuwait airspace, our Kuwait-bound flight on 3 June returned to Kozhikode." Flight IX393, operated using a Boeing 737 aircraft, was diverted back to Kerala after the sudden restrictions on Kuwait's airspace came into effect.

Passengers offered refund or rescheduling

Air India Express said affected passengers have been given the option of complimentary rescheduling or a full refund in case they choose to cancel their travel plans. "We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control," the airline stated. Sources indicated that the carrier may suspend services to Kuwait until June 6, although an official confirmation on the suspension is awaited, PTI reported.

Kochi-Bahrain service also cancelled

The disruption extended beyond Kuwait-bound operations. An Air India Express flight scheduled to depart from Kochi to Bahrain at 11:45 am on Wednesday was also cancelled following the closure of Kuwait's airspace. According to airport officials, 119 passengers had already completed the check-in process when Flight IX439 was called off. The passengers were subsequently offloaded and sent back after the cancellation was announced. The developments have caused significant inconvenience to travellers heading to Gulf destinations, many of whom depend on these routes for work and family commitments.

India condemns attack on Kuwait Airport

Meanwhile, India strongly condemned the attack on Kuwait International Airport that resulted in the death of an Indian national and injuries to several others. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the incident and reiterated India's position against attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. "We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured," the MEA said. The ministry further stated, "Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks."

Indian death toll rises amid West Asia conflict

The latest incident has pushed the number of Indian fatalities linked to the ongoing hostilities between Iran and the United States to at least 10 since tensions escalated on February 28. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the Indian national who lost his life in the airport attack. Efforts are underway to gather further details and assist those affected by the incident. The closure of Kuwait's airspace and the resulting disruption of international flight operations highlight the wider impact of the continuing conflict in West Asia, which is increasingly affecting civilian travel and infrastructure across the region.

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