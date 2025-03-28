Kunal Kamra gets interim bail from Madras High Court till April 7 over Shinde video The court has said in its order that comedian Kunal Kamra has said in his petition that he cannot approach the Maharashtra court claiming his life is in danger.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday got interim anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court till April 7 over the controversial video on Eknath Shinde. The court has said in its order that Kamra has said in his petition that he cannot approach the Maharashtra court claiming his life is in danger.

The comedian has been granted relief on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district. Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

The judge noted the petitioner, who is residing in Villupuram district, apprehends arrest in the case registered on the file of R-2 against him.

Notably, Mumbai's Khar Police had sent a summons to Kunal Kamra on March 31 asking him to appear for questioning. This is the second summons from the police after the comedian's comments on Shinde during his latest show landed him in trouble triggering a huge row