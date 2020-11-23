Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar 'in divine' form despite COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM Rawat

Image Source : TWITTER @TSRAWATBJP Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar despite COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asserted that Kumbh Mela will be held in its "divine form" at Haridwar in 2021 despite the practical problems arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rawat, on Sunday, attended a meeting with office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) regarding the preparations for the 2021 Kumbh Mela, which will begin on January 14.

Taking to his twitter handle, the chief minister said the extent of the Kumbh Mela will depend on the status of the COVID-19 at that time, adding that the suggestions of the ABAP and the religious fraternity will also be taken in the decisions, which will be taken according to the prevailing situation.

भारतीय संस्कृति और सभ्यता के आदिकाल से ही गंगा न केवल भारत की सर्वाधिक महान एवं पवित्र नदी के रूप में लक्षित है अपितु 'माँ' के रूप में भी पूजित है। हमारी सरकार के लिए भी करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था की प्रतीक 'माँ गंगा' सर्वोपरि है और उसकी निर्मलता बनाए रखने के लिए हम सदैव तत्पर हैं। pic.twitter.com/u1oHxCRh7L — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) November 22, 2020

As per an official release from the Uttarakhand CM's office, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik stated that arrangements for the Kumbh Mela will be well planned to ensure that the tourists and devotee do not face any problems.

He further informed that it is expected that about 35 to 50 lakh people will take a holy dip in the Ganga river every day during the 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. On the other hand, the ABAP head, Mahant Narendra Giri stated that the body will cooperate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is organised successfully.

