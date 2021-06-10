Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal against conviction in Pak as Islamabad approves ICJ Ordinance 2020

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kulbhushan Jadhav can now appeal against conviction in Pakistan court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav will now be able to appeal against conviction in a Pakistan court as Islamabad has approved International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordinance 2020.

According to reports, Pakistan Assembly has approved International Court of Justice (Review & Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020 which will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in Pakistan's high courts.

Last month, Pakistan had urged India to appoint a lawyer to represent death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing the case asked the Foreign Office (FO) to approach India about appointing a counsel and clarifying the issue of jurisdiction of the case being heard by the court.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, addressing a weekly briefing had said, “We once again urge India to cooperate with the Pakistani courts by inter-alia appointing a lawyer in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case so that full effect could be given to the ICJ judgment in the case”.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

The ICJ, in its 2019 verdict, had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence given to Jadhav by a military court.

