Kuki-Zo groups from Manipur demand separate Union Territory, stage protest in Delhi Members of the Kuki-Zo tribe gathered at the Jantar Mantar and raised slogans, they blamed the former chief minister for the situation prevailing in Manipur.

The Kuki Students' Organisation and the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum Delhi and NCR staged a demonstration at Delhi's Janta Mantar on Saturday. One of the key demands raised by the protestors is for a separate Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki areas of Manipur. They issued a formal statement, copies of which would also be sent to the offices of the prime minister and home minister as a charter of demand, and said "The present administrative machinery in Manipur has utterly failed to protect our lives and address our grievances, aspirations and rights".

"We resolutely demand a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature, as enshrined in Article 239A and Article 3 of the Constitution, to secure our inherent right to self-governance and shape our own destiny within the Union of India," the statement issued by the protestors said.

Protestors blamed Biren Singh for Manipur violence

The protesters carried placards with slogans that called Biren Singh's resignation from the chief minister's post a "smokescreen" and highlighted their demand for a separate Union Territory. The protesters blamed the former chief minister for the situation prevailing in Manipur.

They issued a statement at the demonstration site and said, "The Kuki-Zo community has endured historical injustices and would like to reiterate the urgent need for a political solution for the community in Manipur".

'A separate administration is the only viable path'

The protestors said the present administrative machinery in Manipur has utterly failed to protect our lives and address our grievances, aspirations and rights. "A separate administration is the only viable path to the emancipation of the Kuki-Zo people," they added.

The protesters also demanded that a committee be formed at the earliest to prepare a roadmap for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community and the protection of rights and interests of its members, including land rights, cultural heritage and linguistic identity.

"This will demonstrate the commitment of the Government of India to resolving Manipur's complex problems and fostering a lasting atmosphere of mutual trust," they said.

The statement added that a separate administration will enable the Kuki-Zo community to preserve its unique cultural heritage and linguistic identity, without external suppression.

(PTI inputs)