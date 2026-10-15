In Supreme Court, Delhi Police defends refusing permission to CJP protest, cites lessons from July stir

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending the decision to deny permission for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march at Jantar Mantar on October 10, stating that the move was necessary to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

The affidavit claims that previous CJP protests had witnessed violence, damage to property and injuries to people. The police argued that the authorities could not allow any activity that could threaten public order in the national capital, citing security concerns and the potential for clashes during the proposed march.

Police cite July protests over NEET- paper Leak

In the affidavit, Delhi Police described the CJP’s July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak as unauthorised, unlawful and illegal. The police alleged that the protest involved an unlawful assembly and attacks on police personnel.

According to the affidavit, more than 240 police officers and personnel were injured during the July demonstration. The police cited photographs, videos and other material in support of their claims.

The alleged incidents during the July march were presented as one of the key reasons for refusing permission for the October 10 protest.

Police allege violation of earlier assurances

The police also referred to written assurances allegedly given by CJP during a protest in June. According to the affidavit, the organisation had promised that the demonstration would remain peaceful, that participation would not exceed 1,000 people, and that no march towards Parliament would be undertaken without prior permission.

The police alleged that these assurances and the conditions imposed for the protest were subsequently violated.

The affidavit also cited demonstrations held on October 6, 7 and 8 as part of the assessment that led to the denial of permission for the October 10 march.

Traffic disruptions and injuries during October protests

According to the police, a march towards the Election Commission’s office took place on October 6, followed by a march from Janpath to Jantar Mantar on October 7. On October 8, protesters allegedly demonstrated from Connaught Place’s Outer Circle towards Rajghat.

The police claimed that these demonstrations disrupted traffic across central Delhi for several hours, inconveniencing students and other commuters. Some passengers allegedly missed their trains and flights because of the disruptions.

The affidavit further alleged that some protesters physically mistreated police personnel, misbehaved with women police officers and injured more than a dozen police personnel during the demonstrations.

Security concerns

Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated that the police assessed the potential risks of the proposed October 10 march in light of the July incident and the protests held earlier in October.

According to the affidavit, the authorities anticipated possible violence, confrontations with police personnel and a deterioration of public order.

The police also highlighted the security sensitivity of the national capital, pointing to the presence of Parliament, the Supreme Court, Rashtrapati Bhavan and diplomatic missions.

The affidavit maintained that while the right to protest must be recognised, the police also have a responsibility to protect the public, maintain traffic flow and prevent threats to security.

Police defend mass detentions

The Delhi Police also defended its action against protesters and political leaders who were removed from demonstration sites or taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, the action was based on intelligence inputs and changing circumstances on the ground. The police invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides for orders to prevent potential threats to public order, in areas where prohibitory restrictions were in force.

The police also cited Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act to justify removing individuals from protest sites, arguing that those who resisted or disobeyed lawful directions were taken away.

The affidavit claimed that those detained were released within a few hours and were not kept in lock-ups or prisons. It further stated that food was provided during detention and that people were allowed to leave once the situation returned to normal.

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