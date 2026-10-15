SC issues notice to Gyanesh Kumar, EC over plea on SIR; seeks Delhi govt's reply on Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over a plea filed by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders alleging discrepancies in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymlaya Bagchi also pulled up Gandhi over his "conduct", referring to Congress MP's march to the apex court on Monday. The court said Gandhi must provide an explanation, while observing that "nobody can browbeat judiciary".

"The notice on behalf of one of the petitioners will be entertained on a provisional basis, subject to his explaining his conduct," the Supreme Court observed.

Furthermore, the top court also issued a notice to the Delhi government, seeking its response after the iconic Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest site, amid the stir by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties that have sought Kumar's resignation over SIR.

The court told a petitioner, who wanted that Jantar Mantar must be notified again as a protest site, that the Delhi government needs to respond on why the iconic site was de-notified. But Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the government, told the court that a committee had been constituted earlier to examine the possibility of finding alternative protest sites in the capital.

"The word ‘heard’ must be used in the perspective of technology also. You have made out a case, you want to indicate Jantar Mantar within the administrative establishment which runs the country," Justice Bagchi remarked, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police over imposing Sections 172 and 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, (BNSS) during the protest. Justice Bagchi said the protesters argue that a protest site should be located nearby; although the Supreme Court judge wondered if it still remains significant in the times of technology.

In response, senior advocate N Hariharan remarked that "going by this logic, one can protest from Kerala".

On alleged sexual violence and harassment of women journalists, Mehta told the court that the government favours providing security to every women, including female police cops. However, he pointed that many of those who attend the protest participated only to make reels, saying it has become difficult to determine who among the agitator is a reel-maker and who is a journalist.

The Supreme Court made the above-mentioned observations while hearing a plea by INDIA bloc that is seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

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