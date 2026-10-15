'Social backwardness can't be transferred': Supreme Court upholds Madras HC order on quota for converts

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order that had squashed a notification by the Tamil Nadu government to grant reservation to a person who had converted to Islam, and said that "social backwardness cannot be transferred" from Hindu to non-Hindu social order if the person has converted to another religion.

The observations were made by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar. They underlined that such a person cannot claim those benefits. It also highlighted the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order of 1950 under which it was observed that people who are not Hindus, Buddhists or Sikhs cannot receive the benefits of Scheduled Caste status.

"A person who converts from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim affirmative action under Article 16(4) of the Constitution merely on the basis of the social backwardness associated with his pre conversion status," the court observed, as cited by Bar and Bench.

"Backwardness suffered in the antecedent social order cannot by itself be carried forward so as to confer upon him the status of a backward class in the religion to which he has converted," it added.

While hearing a plea earlier this year, the Madras High Court had underlined that if a person has converted to Islam, then he or she can only claim the benefits of a Muslim and cannot, "by virtue of conversion alone, be classified as belonging to any specific notified Backward Class Muslim community for reservation purposes."

The court had made the observations while hearing petition by Sameer Ahamed, who had converted to Islam from Hinduism in 2015. His conversion was notified through a Gazette notification in 2016. He later sought a certificate to identify him as a member of "Muslim Lebbai" community to avail reservation benefits, but the tehsildar rejected it after which he moved to high court.

But after a division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji squashed the petition, the Tamil Nadu government moved to the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu government's secretary filed the appeal.

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