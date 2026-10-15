Shutdown across Punjab after anti-drug activist Jhota's killing: Markets closed, schools shift to online class

Mansa:

The state of Punjab has been observing a state-wide bandh on Thursday, October 15 over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The markets and shops in various places in Amritsar, Mansa, Barnala, Ferozepur are closed in response to a call for a "bandh". The schools in Ferozepur, other places have been shifted classes online or cancelled activities.

The police administration in Amritsar, other areas are closely monitoring the security situation to ensure that peace is maintained and that no miscreants get an opportunity to disrupt the atmosphere. Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh says, "We are ensuring that emergency services are not affected. We are also in touch with the protesters. We will ensure that normal life is not affected...The main accused has been arrested, one more individual has also been arrested along with him. They will be produced before the Court soon."

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The way Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered in Mansa by a shopkeeper who was selling drugs is deeply concerning. We believe the entire incident needs to be investigated, including who called him and who was behind that call. Were they government officials, the police administration or the drug mafia? His parents must get justice. The committee formed to ensure justice for Parvinder Singh Jhota has called for a Punjab bandh. All organisations under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha appeal to people to make Punjab bandh successful because this is an issue of drugs and concerns every Punjabi."

Prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist's murder arrested

The prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder was arrested from Salasar, Rajasthan on Tuesday, October 13. Jhota had been campaigning against drugs in Mansa for a long time and regularly used social media livestreams to highlight what he claimed was the open sale of addictive substances. The confrontation reportedly began when he questioned a medical store owner over an alleged drug sale. Opposition leaders have since demanded accountability from the state government, while Jhota's mother has recalled how her son feared for his life.

What happened?

Jhota was livestreaming from a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday morning when he allegedly confronted the shop owner over the sale of 'chitta'. During the broadcast, he reportedly questioned the owner about the alleged transaction and demanded CCTV footage. An elderly man accompanying him was said to have bought drugs from the shop, according to Jhota's claims during the confrontation.

The exchange became heated, with the shop owner, identified in reports as Ashwani Kumar, allegedly holding a pistol before opening fire. The livestream captured the confrontation and the sound of gunshots. Jhota sustained multiple bullet wounds and was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he later died. Reports also said four of his companions sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital.

The medical store owner was reported to be absconding after the shooting, with police searching for him. The circumstances leading to the firing, along with the allegations surrounding the suspected drug sale, remain subject to investigation.

Jhota had repeatedly accused people of selling 'chitta' and addictive medicines openly in the area. In the days before his death, he had also reportedly appealed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged drug trade in Mansa.

-With inputs from Haryana bureau and ANI.

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Prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder arrested from Rajasthan