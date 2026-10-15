Supreme Court SIR Hearing Updates: Hearing concludes, SC issues notice to all petitioners

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heard the plea seeking disclosure of records related to the ECI’s disputed decisions on the SIR exercise.

The petition seeks the production of complete files, agendas, meeting minutes, official notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners. It also seeks access logs of the ECINET and ERONET systems, along with records relating to the June 24, 2025, decision to launch the SIR exercise nationwide.

Separately, the top court is also took up petitions challenging alleged police excesses during the October 10 protest, including the reported detention of lawyers, house arrest of opposition leaders and restrictions on public movement and communication services.

The pleas also raise concerns over the alleged disruption of metro and railway services, road blockades and suspension of internet services. Contempt petitions have additionally been filed against the Union Home Secretary, police officials and the Metro chairperson over alleged violations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the hearing in the Supreme Court

Also Read:

In Supreme Court, Delhi Police defends refusing permission to CJP protest, cites lessons from July stir