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Supreme Court SIR Hearing Updates: Hearing concludes, SC issues notice to all petitioners

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

The Supreme Court heard petitions seeking transparency in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, filed by Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders, along with pleas challenging police action and restrictions during the October 10 protest in Delhi.

Supreme Court is hearing pleas on SIR and police action during Delhi protests
Supreme Court is hearing pleas on SIR and police action during Delhi protests Image Source : ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders seeking greater transparency in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision-making process concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court will also take up a batch of petitions challenging police action and restrictions imposed during the October 10 protest in Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heard the plea seeking disclosure of records related to the ECI’s disputed decisions on the SIR exercise.

The petition seeks the production of complete files, agendas, meeting minutes, official notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners. It also seeks access logs of the ECINET and ERONET systems, along with records relating to the June 24, 2025, decision to launch the SIR exercise nationwide.

Separately, the top court is also took up petitions challenging alleged police excesses during the October 10 protest, including the reported detention of lawyers, house arrest of opposition leaders and restrictions on public movement and communication services.

The pleas also raise concerns over the alleged disruption of metro and railway services, road blockades and suspension of internet services. Contempt petitions have additionally been filed against the Union Home Secretary, police officials and the Metro chairperson over alleged violations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the hearing in the Supreme Court

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  • 1:50 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SC issues another notice to Rahul Gandhi

    The Supreme Court issued another notice on a petition concerning the sloganeering and disruption that took place when Rahul Gandhi visited the court premises.  The plea raises concerns over the gathering of crowds and sloganeering within the Supreme Court complex and seeks directions to prevent the political use of the court premises.

    Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders have also been named as parties to the petition, and notice has been issued to Gandhi as well.

    Meanwhile, several traders’ associations raised concerns over the losses suffered by businesses due to repeated protests. The Supreme Court said it would consider all aspects of the matter.

  • 1:48 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SC order no coercive action against woman journalist

    The Supreme Court has directed police not to take any coercive action against a woman journalist, whose complaint alleging molestation is pending consideration.

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SC hints forming committee to probe misbehaviour against women journalists

    The Supreme Court further indicated that it may constitute a committee to examine allegations of police assault on women journalists during the protest. The court asked senior advocate Indira Jaising to provide the names of the women journalists who had lodged complaints, along with the names of retired judges and police officers who could be considered for inclusion in a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that it was difficult to distinguish between journalists and content creators making reels at the protest site. However, he said there should be no objection to the principle that no woman should be subjected to misconduct, including women police personnel.

    Mehta further submitted that the woman referred to by Indira Jaising had already approached the High Court.

  • 1:05 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi govt over de-listing Jantar Mantar as protest site

    The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Delhi government, seeking its response to a petition challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

    Counsel for the petitioner argued that the protesters’ fundamental rights were being violated and that they should be allowed to demonstrate at a place where their voices could be heard.

    The court, however, observed that protesters could also make their voices heard through the use of technology.

  • 1:00 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SC orders preserving CCTV footage of protest-related incidents

    In the protest cases, the Supreme Court passes an order directing all law enforcement agencies to preserve and submit all CCTV footage of protest-related incidents, after various counsels sought the same.

  • 12:59 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Lawyers hurt by what happened during Rahul's march: Gaurav Bhatia tells court

    Gaurav Bhatia told the Supreme Court that lawyers were deeply hurt by the incident that took place in the court. He said around 200 lawyers had written to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), alleging that an attempt had been made to intimidate the court.

    Chief Justice Surya Kant assured Bhatia that the court could not be intimidated. “Rest assured, nobody can threaten us. People say things outside, but their language changes when they come into court,” the CJI remarked.

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SC raps Rahul Gandhi, Congress over march to top court

    The Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition concerning the sloganeering and disruption that allegedly took place when Rahul Gandhi visited the Supreme Court.

    Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia told the court that lawyers were distressed by the incident. He said around 200 lawyers had written to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), alleging that an attempt had been made to intimidate the court.

    Chief Justice of India Surya Kant assured Bhatia that the court could not be intimidated. “Rest assured, nobody can threaten us. People say things outside, but their language changes when they come into court,” the CJI observed.

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Supreme Court isssues notice to Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners on Opposition's plea

    The Supreme Court issued has issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two Election Commissioners.

    The notices were issued on a petition filed by 13 opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, seeking greater transparency in the Election Commission’s decision-making process.

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SG Tushar Mehta appears for Centre

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the court had issued notice on the contempt petition and that the government had filed its response. He said that whenever a notice is issued in such matters, an unconditional apology is generally tendered. However, he argued that the apology had been portrayed as an admission of wrongdoing.

    Mehta further submitted that some media organisations had also reported the matter in a manner that suggested an acknowledgment of fault.

    The court is now examining the batch of petitions to determine the specific issues raised and the relief sought in each plea.

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Oct 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What's happening in Supreme Court today?

    The Supreme Court is hearing petitions seeking transparency in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, filed by Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders, along with pleas challenging police action and restrictions during the October 10 protest in Delhi.

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