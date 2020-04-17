Image Source : INDIA TV Kota reports 4 new coronavirus cases, Rajasthan toll at 1169. Check hotspots list

Amid a spurt in coronavirus infections, Rajasthan's Kota on Friday witnessed 4 new positive cases taking the district confirmed patients toll to 68 while the state saw an overall increase of 108 new cases in the last 24-hours, an official said. The new confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar, and Kota. With this, there are now 25 areas that have been declared as 'containment zones' in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, one more coronavirus patient died in Jodhpur after a 56-year-old man succumbed to the illness taking the death toll in the state to 4. The deceased was a resident of Mandore road Khetanadi and was found positive on April 15. He was admitted to MDM hospital where he was declared dead at 11:50 pm on Thursday.

Rajasthan Coronavirus: District-wise case tally

District Number of Cases Ajmer 7 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 35 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 12 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 481 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 36 Jodhpur 130 Jhalawar 18 Karauli 3 Kota 68 Nagaur 9 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 76 Udaipur 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts as coronavirus hotspots in the country. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus hotspots districts are under strict lockdown.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday.

