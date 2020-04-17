Rajasthan: 108 new COVID-19 cases reported; death toll rises to 4

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has notched up to 1,169 as 108 new cases have come to light as of 8:00 am today. The newly confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota.
One death has also been reported from Jodhpur where a 56-year-old man succumbed to the illness taking the death toll in the state to 4.
The deceased was a resident of Mandore road Khetanadi and was found positive on April 15. He was admitted to MDM hospital where he was declared dead at 11:50 pm on Thursday.
Jaipur has had the most number of cases in Rajasthan followed by Jodhpur, Jhunjunu, Bhilwara and Tonk.
Rajasthan Coronavirus: District-wise case tally
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|7
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|20
|Bhilwara
|28
|Banswara
|53
|Bikaner
|35
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|12
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|481
|Jaisalmer
|30
|Jhunjhunu
|36
|Jodhpur
|130
|Jhalawar
|18
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|68
|Nagaur
|9
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|1
|Tonk
|76
|Udaipur
|4