Rajasthan: 108 new COVID-19 cases reported; death toll rises to 4

Rajasthan: 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 4

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has notched up to 1,169 as 108 new cases have come to light as of 8:00 am today. The newly confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota.

One death has also been reported from Jodhpur where a 56-year-old man succumbed to the illness taking the death toll in the state to 4.

The deceased was a resident of Mandore road Khetanadi and was found positive on April 15. He was admitted to MDM hospital where he was declared dead at 11:50 pm on Thursday.

Jaipur has had the most number of cases in Rajasthan followed by Jodhpur, Jhunjunu, Bhilwara and Tonk.

Rajasthan Coronavirus: District-wise case tally

District Number of Cases Ajmer 7 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 35 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 12 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 481 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 36 Jodhpur 130 Jhalawar 18 Karauli 3 Kota 68 Nagaur 9 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 76 Udaipur 4

