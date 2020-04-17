Rajasthan: 108 new COVID-19 cases reported; death toll rises to 4

Friday, April 17, 2020
     
The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has notched up to 1,169 as 108 new cases have come to light as of 8:00 am today. The newly confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota.

Jaipur Updated on: April 17, 2020 9:51 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has notched up to 1,169 as 108 new cases have come to light as of 8:00 am today. The newly confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota. 

One death has also been reported from Jodhpur where a 56-year-old man succumbed to the illness taking the death toll in the state to 4. 

The deceased was a resident of Mandore road Khetanadi and was found positive on April 15. He was admitted to MDM hospital where he was declared dead at 11:50 pm on Thursday. 

Jaipur has had the most number of cases in Rajasthan followed by Jodhpur, Jhunjunu, Bhilwara and Tonk. 

Rajasthan Coronavirus: District-wise case tally

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 7
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 20
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 53
Bikaner  35
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 12
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 481
Jaisalmer 30
Jhunjhunu 36
Jodhpur 130
Jhalawar 18
Karauli 3
Kota 68
Nagaur 9
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 76
Udaipur 4

 

 

