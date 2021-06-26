Kolkata vaccine scam: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty falls ill after taking fake vaccine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE MP Mimi Chakraborty has complained of severe dehydration and stomach cramps

The Trinamool Congress member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty was reported to be unwell since Friday night. As per news reports, the MP has complained of severe dehydration and stomach cramps. Mimi said that she felt unconscious following a round of profuse sweating and later was attended by doctors who diagnosed her with low blood pressure.

The TMC MP earlier had taken a fake vaccine shot on June 23 at a camp organised by fraudster Debanjan Deb in South Kolkata's Kasba area. Debanjab was arrested later on the basis of a complaint lodged by the MP.

Chakraborty said she was in doubt after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose. "I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police," Chakraborty said.

The accused is suspected to have vaccinated at least 1,500 people in these camps. The 28-year-old had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which he had no permission from the KMC," he said.

