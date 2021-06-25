Kolkata vaccine scam: BJP demands CBI inquiry in fake vaccination drive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/DEBANJANDEB07 Debanjan Deb was earlier arrested for organising COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area

Kolkata vaccine scam: Amid row over fake vaccination camp being conducted in Kolkata by fraudster Debanjan Deb, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged vaccine scam. "Probe is underway but the matter requires CBI inquiry as it involves officials. We also want the Centre to look into it," news agency ANI quoted BJP's General Secretary Sayantan Basu, as saying.

The fake vaccine drive mastermind Debanjan Deb was earlier arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

The person had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. "Several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which he had no permission from the KMC," he said.

Chakraborty said she was in doubt after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose. "I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police," Chakraborty said.

