Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Fire breaks out at idol godown in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at an idol godown in Kolkata's Baishnabaghata township area on Saturday. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and doused the flames as the godown was completely left gutted.

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at an idol godown in the Baishnabaghata township area of Kolkata. Fire extinguishers at the scene



(Visuals from the scene of the incident) pic.twitter.com/O0h4Zcjr2x — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

