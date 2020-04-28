Coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata and Howrah: Full list of red, orange and green zones

Image Source : INDIA TV The confirmed coronavirus cases in West Bengal currently stand at 697 including 20 deaths while 109 have recovered.

Several districts in West Bengal including Kolkata and Howrah have been identified as red zones after coronavirus cases spread. Till Tuesday morning, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stand at 697 including 20 deaths while 109 have recovered. According to the ministry of health, red zones are high-risk areas that are witnessing a significant number of coronavirus cases. In order to contain the spread of the infections further, regions falling under red-zones are sealed by the government restricting traffic movement while people are advised to stay indoors. In these zones, the government is assuring door-step delivery of essential items so that people do not have to move of out their homes.

Full list of red zones in West Bengal

Kolkata -- The metropolis also has 287 containment zones majority of which are in the north and central parts of the city. Out of the 287 containment zones, there have been no cases from 18 zones in the last two weeks. Howrah -- In this district, there were 56 containment zones, and from 13 of them there has been no new case of the coronavirus infection. North 24 Parganas -- In this district, there has been no report of any COVID-19 positive cases from 13 zones out of the total 57 containment zones. Purba Mednipur

Full list of orange zones in West Bengal

South 24 Parganas Hoogly Paschim Medinipur Purba Bardhhaman -- The district also has 8 containment zones out of which there are 5 zones from where there has been no report of any new COVID-19 infection since April 9. Paschim Bardhaman Kalimpong Nadia Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Murshidabad Malda

Full list of green zones in West Bengal

There are 8 districts in the state that have been identified as green zones include:

Alipurduar Cooch Behar Uttar Dinajpur Dakhin Dinajpur Birbhum Bankura Purulia Jhargram

West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha has said if no new case is reported from a zone for at least 21 days, the government will announce relaxation there.

(With inputs from PTI)

