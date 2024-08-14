Doctor-rape murder case: CBI team reaches Kolkata to begin investigation amid doctors' strike

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC CBI officials begin probe into Kolkata doctor rape and murder case

A team of senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers reached Kolkata on Wednesday to probe the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. According to the sources, a forensic team, along with CBI officials will also go to the crime spot to investigate the horrific case which triggered a nationwide stir led by doctors across the nation.

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they added.

The CBI took over the case following the Calcutta High Court order on Tuesday. The court asked the Kolkata Police to transfer the probe to the central agency.

The agency has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi, said a source in the CBI.

"Today, our officers will seek the call details of the deceased woman and those on duty on that day. They may submit the FIR in a local court," another central agency source said.

The CBI may take Sanjay Roy, who was arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case, into its custody during the day, he said.

CBI take documents from police

Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station in Kolkata and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation into the case.

"They have taken documents and papers related to the case. We will cooperate with them in all possible forms," the police officer said.

Asked when would the arrested accused be handed over to the central agency officers, the IPS officer said that they were waiting for a communication from their end.

(With PTI inputs)

