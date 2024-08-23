OPINION| Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The challenge before CBI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

On a day when the Supreme Court conducted a detailed hearing on the gruesome rape-murder of a medic in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and lambasted the Kolkata Police for a 14-hour delay in filing FIR, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a “stringent central legislation” to “put an end” to rising number of rape cases. Mamata pointed out that on a daily average almost 90 rape incidents take place in India, and to counter these, fast-track special courts be set up to complete trial within 15 days “to ensure quick justice”. Mamata Banerjee cannot absolve herself of the responsibility by writing a missive to the Prime Minister. Why did it take so long for her to demand fast-track special courts to deal with rape cases? Was it because the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case hit the national headlines? Her nephew MP Abhishek Banerjee cannot absolve his party by tweeting: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the RG Kar Medical College incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India”.

The question is: why now? Is it because of the nationwide outrage over the medical rape-murder incident? And Mamata is pointing out that it is the duty of the Centre to enact legislation. Has she forgotten that law and order subject is the responsibility of the state government? The hospital where the gruesome incident took place is controlled by her state government. The case attracted nationwide attention because her Kolkata Police goofed up after the incident and displayed sheer negligence. The state government tried to shield the principal of the medical college, and it was because of this, that doctors had to come out on the streets. When Calcutta High Court handed over the case to CBI, a violent mob of lumpen elements was sent to the hospital to obliterate all vestiges of evidence related to the case. This multiplied the level of anger among protesting doctors.

When Supreme Court suo motu took up this case, four senior medical college officials were dismissed overnight in a bid to pour water over the flames. This has now deepened doubts that are being expressed. And when Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee found out that this incident was causing political harm, they are now trying to shift the goalpost to Modi’s government. One must not forget, it was Mamata government which initially opposed handing over the case to the CBI. When political leaders apply double standards, it is difficult to change the overall mindset. Securing justice for our daughters will then become difficult. When criminals and rapists start feeling that somebody will come to their rescue, it will be difficult to strike terror in their hearts. Unless the style of working of police is not changed, it will be difficult to ensure quick justice and punish those who indulge in gruesome rapes.

As far as the Kolkata RG Kar hospital case is concerned, there are three aspects now. One: Efforts were made to remove evidence, shield the culprits and intimidate the protesters. The CBI is now conducting the probe and the apex court is keeping a close watch. One expects the probe to end soon and the culprits be exposed and punished. Two: Security must be provided to lady doctors and female healthcare staff in hospitals. Every parent of lady doctors is today worried about the safety of his or her daughter. Nobody wants late-night duty hours for daughters. We cannot allow our daughters to work in an atmosphere of fear. Working conditions need to be changed. Three: There have been frequent incidents of doctors being abused and beaten up in hospitals when a patient dies. Family members and relatives of the patient attack doctors. Our medics cannot be allowed to work in an atmosphere of fear. The national task force will have to go through these aspects while suggesting changes in working conditions. It is necessary for the task force members to speak to lady doctors, nurses, residents and senior doctors in an open and frank manner, and then formulate suggestions for the apex court. The Supreme Court has already made it clear that it is not going to give advice. It is going to give directions to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers. It is, therefore, necessary that all aspects be dealt with in a systematic and scientific manner and protocols are clearly defined.

