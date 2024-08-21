Kolkata doctor rape-murder: MHA asks CISF to take over security of RG Kar hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a letter to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal about the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month.

The directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs were issued following instructions from the Supreme Court.

Security forces to secure residents hostel

A CISF team, led by a DIG rank officer, conducted a survey of the hospital where the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. The force will also secure the residents' hostel, and an armed team from the paramilitary force will be deployed shortly.

The incident has since rocked medical services across the country, with hundreds of doctors on strike under different banners demanding safety of medics through a central law.

Supreme Court orders deployment of CISF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered deployment of CISF at the Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable doctors to resume work. "In the aftermath of the brutal incident and the demonstrations which followed, the state government was expected to ensure the deployment of the state machinery to prevent a breach of law and order. It was all the more necessary to do so since investigation of the crime which took place in the precincts of the hospital was underway. We are unable to comprehend how the state was not prepared to deal with the incident of vandalisation of the premises of the hospital," the top court said.

The Supreme Court said it will constitute a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring the safety, and facilities of doctors. While hearing the horrific rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, the SC also urged the agitating doctors to have faith in the apex court and return to work. Taking the West Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital authorities, the SC questioned the delay in filing the FIR and the hurry of reappointing the principal to some other hospital. The Supreme Court has asked for a status report of the investigation from the CBI and has also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

