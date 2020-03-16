Image Source : PTI Kolhapur man died of lung disease, not Covid-19, says doctor

A 68-year-old man who died in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Sunday was suffering from chronic lung disease and was not infected with the novel coronavirus, a senior health official said. Since deceased Virendra Singh Yadav's samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, it was being speculated that he was a casualty of Covid-19.

"His samples, in fact, were rejected by NIV as he did fit into the guidelines laid down for novel coronavirus suspects. Yadav (68) died of chronic lung disease," District Civil Surgeon Dr B C Kemp-Patil said on Monday.

Yadav, the official said, was admitted in Chhatrapati Pramilaraje Rugnalaya in Kolhapur on March 3.He had travelled to places like Pune, Haryana and Delhi, all regions which have been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak and have Covid-19 patients.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Gyms, nightclubs, gatherings of over 50 banned in Delhi

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 38