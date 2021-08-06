Kisan Sansad passes 'no-confidence' motion against govt for not repealing farm laws

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE As part of their protest against farm laws, 200 farmers gather at the Jantar Mantar, close to Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, every day to deliberate on issues concerning the agriculture community.

The Kisan Sansad being held by farmers protesting the Central farm laws moved a no-confidence motion against the government on Friday for not repealing the three contentious legislations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said the government's "failure" to support farmers during natural calamities, hike in fuel prices and the recent Pegasus snooping row were among the issues that were discussed during the Kisan Sansad on Friday.

As part of their protest against farm laws, 200 farmers gather at the Jantar Mantar, close to Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, every day to deliberate on issues concerning the agriculture community.

"A no-confidence motion was moved against the government. It was based on the fact that the farmers' demands were not being met despite over eight months of peaceful protests by lakhs of farmers across the country in addition to several anti-farmer measures by the government.

"The motion stressed upon the Narendra Modi government bringing in pro-corporate, anti-farmer laws and not acceding to the farmers' demand for their repeal and for bringing in a law to guarantee remunerative MSP for all farmers, for all agricultural commodities," the SKM said.

Several issues concerning ordinary citizens and farmers were raised during the debate, including "unaffordable and unjustified hike in fuel prices, the collapse of an uninvested and unprepared healthcare system in the pandemic, unconscionable spying on citizens and elected leaders by the government putting our democracy in jeopardy".

"Kisan parliamentarians also raised numerous issues concerning their livelihoods and violation of democratic values and basic human rights. This debate will continue on August 9," the SKM statement said.

It added that the Kisan Sansad on Friday saw visits from MPs of different opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, and the TMC.

"They watched the proceedings of the Kisan Sansad in a specially arranged visitors' gallery. These MPs said they are extending their full support to the protesting farmers and to their demands," the umbrella body of farmer unions said.

Farmers in large numbers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws at several Delhi borders since November last year.

While they have expressed apprehension over the laws doing away with the minimum support price system leaving them at the mercy of big corporations, the government has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms.

With over 10 rounds of talks failing to break the deadlock between the two parties, farmers have brought their protest closer to the Parliament in the form of the Kisan Sansad, hoping to get their voices heard, and demands met. ​

ALSO READ | High drama outside Parliament as Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

Latest India News