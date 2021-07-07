Kiren Rijiju is new Law and Justice Minister in Modi Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kiren Rijiju has been made new Law and Justice Minister in Modi cabinet.

Kiren Rijiju, who took oath as Cabinet minister in the mega reshuffle, has been made the new Union Minister of Law and Justice in the Modi government 2.0. A total of 43 leaders took the oath of office in the cabinet expansion which was held at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Out of 43, 15 took oath as Cabinet Ministers while 28 leaders were inducted as Minister of State (MoS). The massive Union Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday bears the techno-managerial imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021 | Full Coverage

In his first term, Modi persisted with around 58 ministers in the Council of Ministers when the slogan was "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance".

ALSO READ | Home Minister Amit Shah gets additional charge of Ministry of Cooperation in new Modi cabinet

More or less, this number has persevered although now with 43 new members, the Council of Ministers now stands at 77, the highest in this government's tenure.

It also marks the realisation that multiple portfolios with one minister may not be a very efficient ploy and representation needs to be given to different regions and for administrative efficiency, adequate numbers are required.

In addition, this reshuffle also bears the imprint of techno-managerial heft to boost administration. As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualifications.

Modi had during interactions sought transformative ideas from the bureaucracy but since not much was achieved from that avenue, there seems to be an initiative to incubate ideas through technocracy.

In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers in the Cabinet, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's New Cabinet: Who get's what - Full List

Latest India News